Gregorio hits walk-off single, Bowling Green beats West Michigan 3-2

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Osmy Gregorio hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 3-2 on Sunday.

Kevin Santiago scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Gregorio.

The Whitecaps tied the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh when Parker Meadows hit a solo home run.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Bowling Green's Easton McGee and West Michigan's Hugh Smith delivered great starts. McGee went seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out five. Smith allowed two runs and two hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three.

Joel Peguero (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Yaya Chentouf (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Gregorio singled three times, driving in two runs in the win.

Meadows homered and singled for the Whitecaps.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 9-1 against West Michigan this season.