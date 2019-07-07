Clark’s double leads Carolina to 12-5 win over Lynchburg

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Zach Clark hit a three-run double in the first inning, leading the Carolina Mudcats to a 12-5 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Sunday.

The double by Clark capped a four-run inning and gave the Mudcats a 4-0 lead after Rob Henry hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the Hillcats tied the game in the third inning when Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly and Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run home run.

The Mudcats later scored in three additional innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the seventh.

Carolina starter Nelson Hernandez (9-6) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Justin Garza (4-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Carolina took advantage of some erratic Lynchburg pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.

Gonzalez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Hillcats.