Rivas, Pirela lead the way for El Paso

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Webster Rivas singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Salt Lake Bees 9-2 on Sunday.

Jose Pirela doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for El Paso.

El Paso started the scoring in the first inning when Pirela hit an RBI double to score Michael Gettys.

After El Paso added two runs in the second, the Bees cut into the deficit in the second inning when Jared Walsh hit a solo home run.

El Paso later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Seth Mejias-Brean hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Kazuhisa Makita (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Matt Harvey (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

El Paso improved to 6-2 against Salt Lake this season.