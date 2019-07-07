Avelino’s homer leads Sacramento to 21-7 win over Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 21-7 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday.

The home run by Avelino capped a five-run inning and gave the River Cats a 7-6 lead after Chris Shaw hit a two-run home run earlier in the inning.

Starter Andrew Suarez (5-6) got the win while Ben Taylor (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Yasmany Tomas homered, doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Aces. Travis Snider homered and tripled.