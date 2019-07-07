Gray leads Rancho Cuca. to 6-1 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Josiah Gray allowed just six hits over seven innings, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes over the Lake Elsinore Storm in a 6-1 win on Sunday.

Gray (6-0) allowed one run while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Down 2-0 in the sixth, Lake Elsinore cut into the lead when Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single, scoring Esteury Ruiz.

Rancho Cuca. answered in the top of the next frame when Brayan Morales hit an RBI double, bringing home Stevie Berman.

Caleb Boushley (3-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 16-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.