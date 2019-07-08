Mendoza leads Great Falls to 9-7 win over Idaho Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Harvin Mendoza hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 9-7 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The double by Mendoza started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Voyagers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Mieses hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Sam Abbott.

The Voyagers later added two runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Mendoza hit a solo home run before he doubled to score Luis Curbelo and Ty Greene in the fourth.

Idaho Falls saw its comeback attempt come up short after Rhett Aplin hit an RBI single, scoring Tyler James in the sixth inning to cut the Great Falls lead to 9-7.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Connor Reich (1-0) got the win in relief while Idaho Falls starter Nathan Webb (1-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.