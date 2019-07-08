Royalty, Araujo and Arias shut out Lansing, Lake County wins 2-0

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Alex Royalty, Luis Araujo and Skylar Arias combined for a shutout as the Lake County Captains topped the Lansing Lugnuts 2-0 on Monday.

Royalty (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Eric Pardinho (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Lake County scored its runs when Jesse Berardi hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Bo Naylor hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Daniel Schneemann reached base three times in the win.

The Lugnuts were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Captains' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.