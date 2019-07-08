Trageton, Hiott lift Hudson Valley over Vermont 2-0

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Garrett Hiott singled three times, and Zack Trageton allowed just two hits over six innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades beat the Vermont Lake Monsters 2-0 on Monday.

Trageton (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Hudson Valley scored its runs when Beau Brundage scored on a groundout in the second inning and Luis Arcendo scored on a groundout in the eighth.

Tyler Baum (0-2) went three innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out four in the New York-Penn League game.

The Lake Monsters were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Renegades' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, Hudson Valley improved to 4-1 against Vermont this season.