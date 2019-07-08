Payamps, Smith spur Jackson to 5-3 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Pavin Smith homered and had two hits, and Joel Payamps allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Jackson Generals beat the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-3 on Monday.

Payamps (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing one run.

Jackson started the scoring in the second inning when Ramon Hernandez hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Mark Karaviotis.

Trailing 5-1, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-run single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ryan Lillie (1-2) went five innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.