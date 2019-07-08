Feliciano, Rogers lift Carolina over Lynchburg 6-5

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Mario Feliciano tripled and doubled twice, driving in three runs as the Carolina Mudcats topped the Lynchburg Hillcats 6-5 on Monday.

Wes Rogers singled twice with four runs for Carolina.

Lynchburg cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth after Steven Kwan hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Laureano.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the seventh inning when Rogers scored on an error and Feliciano hit an RBI triple.

The Mudcats extended their lead in the eighth when Ryan Aguilar hit a two-run double.

Lynchburg saw its comeback attempt come up short after Mitch Reeves hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to help cut the Carolina lead to 6-5.

Carolina right-hander Noah Zavolas (5-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hector Hernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The Hillcats left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.