Sports
Williamsport beats Mahoning Valley 3-0
NILES, Ohio (AP) -- Nicolas Torres and McCarthy Tatum scored on an error in the sixth inning, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters to a 3-0 win over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.
The play, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Corbin Williams stole home later in the inning.
Alejandro Made (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Francis Cespedes (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The Scrappers were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Crosscutters' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.
The teams split the doubleheader after Mahoning Valley won the first game 4-0.
Comments