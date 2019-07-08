Basabe, Barete lift AZL Rangers over AZL Padres 1 7-1

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Osleivis Basabe tripled and singled twice as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Padres 1 7-1 on Tuesday. The AZL Rangers swept the short two-game series with the win.

Rafy Barete homered and singled with a pair of runs and a couple of RBIs for AZL Rangers.

AZL Padres 1 cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fourth after Brandon Valenzuela hit an RBI single, driving in Yordi Francisco.

The AZL Rangers added to their lead in the fifth inning when Barete hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Rangers later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Barete scored on a wild pitch, while Yenci Pena scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Florencio Serrano (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Jesus Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.