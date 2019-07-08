Castro leads Ogden to 3-0 win over Rocky Mountain

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Jeronimo Castro allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Ogden Raptors over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in a 3-0 win on Monday.

Castro struck out seven.

Ogden scored its runs when Justin Yurchak hit a solo home run in the sixth inning and Zac Ching hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Aaron Ochsenbein (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brady Schanuel (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Vibes were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Raptors' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.