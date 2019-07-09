Hill’s single leads AZL D-backs to 12-4 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Glenallen Hill hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 12-4 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Tuesday.

The single by Hill capped a three-run inning and tied the game 4-4 after Wilderd Patino hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The AZL D-backs later added a run in the seventh and seven in the ninth to put the game away.

Gerald Ogando (3-2) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Keegan McCarville (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.