SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Ljay Newsome tossed a four-hit complete game, leading the Modesto Nuts to a 7-3 win over the San Jose Giants on Monday.

Modesto right-hander Newsome (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over nine innings. Opposing starter Sean Hjelle (2-5) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 2 2/3 innings.