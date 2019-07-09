Sports
Rodriguez, Scantlin lead Billings to 3-0 win over Missoula
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Nate Scantlin homered and had two hits, and Orlando Rodriguez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula Osprey 3-0 on Monday.
Rodriguez struck out six and walked three.
In the seventh inning, Billings went up 1-0 on a wild pitch that scored Cash Case. The Mustangs scored again in the eighth when Scantlin hit a solo home run and Eric Yang hit an RBI single.
Johnnie Schneider (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Pedro Zorrilla (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
Dominic Canzone doubled twice, also stealing a base for the Osprey. Missoula was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Billings staff recorded its second shutout of the year.
