Rodriguez, Scantlin lead Billings to 3-0 win over Missoula

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Nate Scantlin homered and had two hits, and Orlando Rodriguez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Billings Mustangs beat the Missoula Osprey 3-0 on Monday.

Rodriguez struck out six and walked three.

In the seventh inning, Billings went up 1-0 on a wild pitch that scored Cash Case. The Mustangs scored again in the eighth when Scantlin hit a solo home run and Eric Yang hit an RBI single.

Johnnie Schneider (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Pedro Zorrilla (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Dominic Canzone doubled twice, also stealing a base for the Osprey. Missoula was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Billings staff recorded its second shutout of the year.