Diaz leads AZL Indians Red to 9-5 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 9-5 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Tuesday.

The home run by Diaz scored Max Moroff to give the AZL Indians Red a 3-1 lead.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda answered in the top of the next frame when Edwin Mateo scored on an error and Frank Sanchez scored on a single to tie the game.

The AZL Indians Red took the lead for good in the fourth when Jothson Flores hit an RBI single, scoring Jean Montero.

Andrew Misiaszek (2-0) got the win in relief while AZL Dodgers Lasorda starter Carlos Duran (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.