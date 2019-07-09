Davis’ sac fly leads Greensboro to 5-4 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Jonah Davis drove in Ji-Hwan Bae with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 5-4 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Tuesday.

Bae scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Kyle Mottice and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Cristofer Melendez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Devon Perez (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Andrew Vaughn homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Intimidators.

Greensboro improved to 4-1 against Kannapolis this season.