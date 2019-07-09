Miller’s single leads Amarillo to 7-5 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Owen Miller hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 7-5 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday.

The single by Miller came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Sod Poodles a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run single and then scored on a double by A.J. Kennedy.

In the bottom of the ninth, Midland scored on a double by Chase Calabuig that brought home Dairon Blanco. In the following at-bat, Mikey White hit an RBI double, bringing home Calabuig to cut the Amarillo lead to 7-5.

Michel Baez (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cody Stull (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

In the losing effort, the RockHounds recorded a season-high six doubles. White doubled twice and singled twice, driving in three runs for the RockHounds. Blanco doubled twice, scoring three runs.