Crawford, Pollock lead Rancho Cuca. to 5-0 win over Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Leo Crawford tossed a three-hit shutout and A.J. Pollock homered, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 5-0 on Tuesday. The Quakes swept the three-game series with the win.

Crawford (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out 10.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Rancho Cuca. extended its lead when Donovan Casey hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Miguel Vargas.

The Quakes later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. Casey scored on an error in the seventh before coming home on a double in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seth Blair (2-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Storm were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Quakes' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 18-6 against Lake Elsinore this season.