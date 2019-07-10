Rodriguez leads Quintana Roo to 14-11 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Reynaldo Rodriguez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 14-11 on Tuesday.

Saltillo cut the deficit to 3-1 in the first after Rainel Rosario hit a solo home run.

Quintana Roo answered in the next half-inning, scoring three runs to extend its lead. Rodriguez hit a two-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

The Tigres later added a run in the third and seven in the fifth. In the third, Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Francisco Cordoba, while Brian Hernandez hit a two-run double in the fifth.

Quintana Roo starter Javier Solano (5-5) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Hector Ambriz (2-7) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and six hits over 1 1/3 innings.

Several Saraperos chipped in at the plate, as seven players picked up at least a pair of hits. Rosario homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. The Saraperos also recorded a season-high 20 base hits.