Oops! All-Star scoreboard has rough night in Cleveland

Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians bats during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Progressive Field in Cleveland Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The American League beat the National League 4-3. The biggest misplay of the night might have been on the scoreboard. AP Photo

The only errors on the scoreboard at the All-Star Game were by the scoreboard.

At least one player noticed — and wasn't too pleased.

The giant board at Progressive Field was filled with mistakes Tuesday night, including a couple of misspelled names, a wrong picture and a pair of incorrect team logos.

"They had what, two weeks to get ready for this? That can't happen," New York Mets sparkplug Jeff McNeil said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McNeil is leading the majors with a .349 batting average, an impressive feat seeing how he made his major league debut less than a year ago.

A late sub, he came up for the National League in the eighth inning and noticed the headshot on the scoreboard wasn't him. Instead, it was Mets teammate Jacob deGrom.

"That was tough, to see deGrom's picture up there," McNeil said. "I didn't really like that."

"I wanted to see my picture up there. I know my family did, too. What are you going to do, I guess, but I don't think that should happen," he said.

David Dahl didn't fare any better. The Colorado outfielder batted right before McNeil and was listed on the scoreboard as "Davis Dahl."

Same for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. A starter, his first name was missing a letter and spelled "Wilson."

Big-hitting Cody Bellinger plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Ketel Marte is with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but when the starting lineups shown, they both appeared with the logo of the Atlanta Braves.

The American League won 4-3 and neither team was charged with an error.

"I don't think there was a lot of mistakes on either side," NL manager Dave Roberts of the Dodgers said.

Not on the field, anyway.

"When I saw deGrom's face, I was confused. I know there were a couple of others, too," McNeil said.

"That gives me motivation to make it next year," he said. "Maybe next time, they'll get my picture right."