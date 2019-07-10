Otanez, Regnault fuel 11-1 Kingsport win over Princeton

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Michel Otanez allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Princeton Rays 11-1 on Wednesday.

The home run by Regnault capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-1 lead after Francisco Alvarez scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

Kingsport later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Scott Ota hit a two-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Otanez (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run.

Christian Fernandez (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out two and walked two.