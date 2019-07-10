Dugas hits grand slam, leads West Michigan over Quad Cities

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Dayton Dugas hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 9-5 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Dugas scored Bryant Packard, Ulrich Bojarski, and Nick Quintana to give the Whitecaps a 4-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the River Bandits tied the game with four runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double by Grae Kessinger.

The Whitecaps took the lead for good in the sixth when Dugas hit an RBI double, bringing home Quintana.

Sandel De La Cruz (1-3) got the win in relief while Hansel Paulino (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the River Bandits, Austin Dennis singled twice, driving in two runs. Trey Dawson singled three times, scoring two runs.