Carrillo hits walk-off single in 10th, Frederick beats Carolina 5-4

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Jean Carrillo hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Frederick Keys beat the Carolina Mudcats 5-4 on Wednesday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Keys and a six-game winning streak for the Mudcats.

Patrick Dorrian scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Keys tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth when J.C. Escarra hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sean Miller.

Frederick starter David Lebron went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits. He also struck out two and walked two. Diogenes Almengo (5-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Rodrigo Benoit (6-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zach Jarrett singled four times in the win.

Pat McInerney homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Mudcats.

Despite the loss, Carolina is 8-2 against Frederick this season.