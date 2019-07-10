Sports
Lee has 3 RBI, leads Tri-City to 14-7 win over State College
TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Korey Lee, Zach Biermann and Joe Perez each drove home three runs, as the Tri-City ValleyCats beat the State College Spikes 14-7 on Wednesday.
Lee singled three times, scoring four runs and driving in three.
Tri-City started the scoring in the first inning when Biermann hit a two-run double.
Tri-City later scored in four additional innings, including a seven-run second, when Perez hit an RBI double to help punctuate the blowout.
Peyton Battenfield (1-1) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while State College starter Scott Politz (1-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
The five extra-base hits for Tri-City included a season-high five doubles.
