Seminati has 3 hits, leads Billings to 8-5 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Leonardo Seminati, Edwin Yon, Eric Yang and Reyny Reyes recorded three hits each, as Billings beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 8-5 on Wednesday.

Seminati homered twice and doubled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple. Yon singled three times, scoring two runs.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Rocky Mountain took the lead when Nick Egnatuk hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Ernesto Martinez.

After tying the game in the third, the Mustangs took the lead for good with three runs in the seventh inning. Seminati hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Mustangs extended their lead in the eighth when Seminati hit a three-run home run.

Jeffry Nino (2-2) got the win in relief while Paxton Schultz (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Martinez doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Vibes.