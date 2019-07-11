Lynn expected to start as Rangers host the Astros

Houston Astros (57-33, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (48-42, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (3-4, 4.57 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (11-4, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rangers are 20-22 against teams from the AL West. TheTexas pitching staff averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 9.6.

The Astros are 26-7 in division games. The Houston offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the majors. Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .324. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 99 hits and has 45 RBIs. Shin-Soo Choo has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for Texas.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 56 RBIs and is batting .265. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-38 with three doubles, seven home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Astros: 7-3, .284 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 60-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Shin-Soo Choo: day-to-day (ankle), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).