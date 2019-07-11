Sports

Rock Hill’s Burns returns home to play at Winthrop after transfer from Tennessee

Associated Press

Tennessee forward D.J. Burns, center, reacts from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Former Tennessee forward DJ Burns is returning to his hometown to play for Winthrop.

The 6-foot-9 Burns said Thursday on Twitter he had committed to the Eagles. Burns posed in a Winthrop jersey with the words “IT FEELS GOOD TO BE HOME” above his photo.

Burns finished a year early at Rock Hill’s York Prep to join the Vols. He spent last year as a redshirt, practicing and traveling – but not playing – with the team.

He had more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his high school career and was considered the state’s third best prospect.

