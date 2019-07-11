Clemson basketball clinches gold for Team USA

Clemson coach Brad Brownell wraps up season, looks ahead to next year Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers missed out on 2019 NCAA Tournament

Clemson is coming home with the gold.

The Tigers, who were selected to represent Team USA in the World University Games in Naples, Italy, capped an undefeated run through the tournament with an 85-63 victory over Ukraine on Tuesday.

Team USA went 3-0 in pool play, before defeating Germany in the quarterfinals and Israel in the semifinals to advance to the Gold Medal game.

The final game of the tournament was a rematch of a pool play matchup between Team USA and Ukraine. The United States narrowly escaped with a 59-58 victory in pool play before dominating from start to finish on Tuesday.

Clemson jumped out to a quick 28-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. The Tigers held a 48-23 halftime lead and cruised to a victory in the second half. Ukraine never pulled to within closer than 15 points.

John Newman led the Tigers with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Aamir Simms added 12 points and six boards.

Trey Jemison also finished in double figures, scoring 11 points with six rebounds.