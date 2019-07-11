Sports
Redmond’s homer leads Johnson City to 4-2 win over Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 4-2 win over the Bristol Pirates on Thursday.
The home run by Redmond gave the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
The Cardinals tacked on another run in the eighth when Liam Sabino hit an RBI double, scoring Todd Lott.
Will Guay (1-0) got the win in relief while C.J. Dandeneau (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Comments