Bermudez’s single leads Rome to 3-1 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Bermudez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 3-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday.

The single by Bermudez came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Justin Dean drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Greg Cullen.

In the bottom of the fifth, Charleston broke a scoreless tie on a wild pitch that scored Oliver Dunn.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Rome's Jose Olague and Charleston's Luis Medina delivered great starts. Olague (8-6) picked up the win after he allowed one run and six hits over seven innings. He also struck out one and walked two. Medina went six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out 10 and walking one in the South Atlantic League game.

Tanner Myatt (3-2) allowed three runs and got one out to take the loss.