Williams leads Williamsport over Vermont 3-2

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Corbin Williams had two hits and scored two runs as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the Vermont Lake Monsters 3-2 on Thursday.

Vermont tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Jose Rivas hit a solo home run.

Williamsport answered in the bottom of the frame when Williams scored on a groundout.

The Crosscutters tacked on another run in the sixth when D.J. Stewart scored on a pickoff error.

Vermont saw its comeback attempt come up short after Lawrence Butler hit an RBI single, driving in Shane Selman in the ninth inning to cut the Williamsport lead to 3-2.

Tyler Burch (1-0) got the win in relief while Osvaldo Berrios (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Rivas homered, doubled and singled for the Lake Monsters. Jordan Diaz doubled and singled twice.