Westbrook’s single leads Jackson to 8-4 win over Birmingham

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to an 8-4 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday.

The single by Westbrook capped a three-run inning and gave the Generals a 6-4 lead after Daulton Varsho hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Generals extended their lead in the seventh when Mark Karaviotis hit a two-run single.

Miguel Aguilar (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Luis Martinez (4-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.