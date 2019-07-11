Keller leads Indianapolis to 5-4 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Mitch Keller pitched six scoreless innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Columbus Clippers in a 5-4 win on Thursday.

Keller (7-3) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked three while allowing two hits.

Indianapolis batted around in the seventh inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by JB Shuck.

Following the big inning, the Clippers cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Max Moroff hit a three-run home run.

The Clippers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Yu Chang hit a solo home run in the eighth inning to cut the Indianapolis lead to 5-4.

Zach Plesac (3-1) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out nine and walked two.