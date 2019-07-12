Thousands of top student athletes descend on Rock Hill. Here’s what you need to know.

Droves of student athletes descend on York County for camps More than 1,000 middle and high school athletes have attended camps in York County. Top football athletes attended the Football University's Top Gun Showcase and top basketball athletes attended the Phenom Hoops Summer Havoc Live. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 1,000 middle and high school athletes have attended camps in York County. Top football athletes attended the Football University's Top Gun Showcase and top basketball athletes attended the Phenom Hoops Summer Havoc Live.

More than 1,000 middle and high school athletes have descended on York County to attend basketball and football summer camps throughout the weekend at several high schools.

Top athletes from across the country attended the fourth annual Football University Top Gun Showcase that highlights athlete’s technical skill and ability. The athletes are instructed by trained NFL-level coaches, according to Football University’s website.

Camp standouts compete for invitations to bowl games and championships.

Also, at Fort Mill high schools and York Comprehensive High School, the Phenom Hoops Summer Havoc Live Showcase is going on. That event hosts 130 basketball teams from across the country.

The basketball camp puts standout players in front of college basketball recruiters.

Both camps continue through Sunday.

For details, visit https://footballuniversity.org/ and http://www.phenomhoopreport.com/.