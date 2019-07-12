Fowles makes history but Williams, Dream beat Lynx 60-53

Elizabeth Williams scored 17 points, Alex Bentley added 10, including a late 3-pointer, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 60-53 on Friday night to spoil Sylvia Fowles' history-making game.

Fowles had 12 points and 12 rebounds, giving her 157 career double-doubles to tie the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie (1997-2009).

The Dream (5-10) never trailed and Williams scored six points during a 10-2 run that gave Atlanta a 19-8 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Fowles made a driving layup to trim Minnesota's deficit to 55-51 with 2:30 remaining but Bentley's 3 and two free throws by Monique Billings pushed the lead to nine with 44.3 seconds to play.

Williams was 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds. The rest of the Atlanta players shot just 18 of 62 from the field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Atlanta snapped Minnesota's streak of road wins when holding an opponent below 40% shooting, dating to 2014, at 27.

Danielle Robinson led the Lynx (9-7) with 14 points.