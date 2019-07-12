Mendez’s single leads Pulaski to 9-3 win over Bluefield

PULASKI, Va. (AP) -- Borinquen Mendez hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 9-3 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Friday.

The single by Mendez came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Pulaski scored on three more plays, including a two-run double by Madison Santos.

Jackson Bertsch (1-0) got the win in relief while Luis Alvarez (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.