Lee leads Binghamton to 5-0 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Zach Lee allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies over the Portland Sea Dogs in a 5-0 win on Friday.

Z. Lee (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one.

In the top of the third, Binghamton scored on a sacrifice fly by Barrett Barnes that brought home Quinn Brodey. In the following at-bat, Patrick Mazeika hit an RBI single, scoring Sam Haggerty to give the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies then added a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Braxton Lee scored on an error, while Barnes hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Kutter Crawford (1-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

The Sea Dogs were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Rumble Ponies' staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.