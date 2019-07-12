Sports
Sosa’s double leads Kannapolis to 6-3 win over Rome
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Lenyn Sosa hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 6-3 win over the Rome Braves on Friday.
The double by Sosa scored Amado Nunez and Romy Gonzalez to give the Intimidators a 2-1 lead.
The Intimidators later added two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, while Vaughn hit an RBI double and then scored on an out in the eighth.
Kannapolis left-hander Taylor Varnell (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Odalvi Javier (2-6) took the tough loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and six hits over five innings.
Kannapolis improved to 8-4 against Rome this season.
