Moroff, Tom lead the way for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Max Moroff doubled and singled as the Columbus Clippers topped the Indianapolis Indians 9-1 on Friday.

Ka'ai Tom doubled and singled twice with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Columbus.

Columbus had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the first inning and five in the second.

In the first, Tom hit a two-run double, while Eric Haase hit a two-run double in the second.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbus right-hander Michael Peoples (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Eduardo Vera (5-7) took the loss in the International League game after allowing nine runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings.