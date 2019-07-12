Diomande scores twice, LAFC hands Dynamo 1st home loss

Adama Diomande scored twice off assists from Lee Nguyen and Los Angeles FC handed the Houston Dynamo their first home loss of the season, 3-1 on Friday night.

Los Angeles (14-2-4) has won five of its last six games. Houston (8-8-3) has just one win in its last eight matches.

Diomande tied it at 1 in first-half stoppage time on a towering header of Nguyen's cross to the far post. Nguyen drew the defense on a fake shot near the penalty spot and found Diomande open at the corner of the 6-yard box in the 49th.

Diego Rossi capped the scoring in the 88th on a breakaway for his 11th goal of the season.

Romell Quioto opened the scoring in the third minute with an individual effort to create space for a deflected shot past Tyler Miller.