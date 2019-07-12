Amaya’s homer leads Great Lakes to 7-0 win over Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jacob Amaya hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 7-0 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday. With the victory, the Loons swept the three-game series.

The home run by Amaya scored Dan Robinson and Luke Heyer to give the Loons a 4-0 lead.

The Loons later scored three runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Great Lakes starter John Rooney (5-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Josh Winder (6-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over five innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Kernels were held scoreless for the ninth time this season, while the Loons' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.