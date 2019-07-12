Silva’s home run leads Carolina over Frederick in 9 innings

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Eddie Silva hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to help lead the Carolina Mudcats to a 4-1 win over the Frederick Keys in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Silva scored Ryan Aguilar after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a ground out by Mario Feliciano. The home run came after Brice Turang scored on a groundout to give the Mudcats the lead earlier in the inning.

Silva homered and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Anthony Bender (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Joyner (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stranding 12 men on base, the Keys did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

The teams split the doubleheader after Frederick won the first game 6-4. With the win, Carolina improved to 9-3 against Frederick this season.