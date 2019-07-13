Pertuz’s sac fly leads AZL Cubs 1 to 7-1 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Fabian Pertuz drove in Ryan Reynolds with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 7-1 win over the AZL Cubs 2 on Saturday.

Reynolds scored on the play to give the AZL Cubs 1 a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a triple.

With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth, the AZL Cubs 1 took the lead for good when Pertuz scored on a sacrifice.

Elias Herrera (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Manuel Heredia (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.