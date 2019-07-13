Walsh’s homer leads Salt Lake to 10-7 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Jared Walsh hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday.

The home run by Walsh, part of a four-run inning, gave the Bees a 9-7 lead before Brennon Lund hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Luke Bard (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Dull (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Sheldon Neuse doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Aviators. Eric Campbell homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.