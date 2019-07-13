Angels take on Seattle after combined no-hitter

Seattle Mariners (39-56, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-46, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Angels: Matt Harvey (2-4, 7.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Angels are 19-27 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 134 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 29, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Mariners are 19-28 against AL West Division teams. Seattle has hit 160 home runs this season, second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 21, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats. The Angels won the last meeting 13-0. Felix Pena recorded his seventh victory and Trout went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs for Los Angeles. Mike Leake registered his eighth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 73 RBIs and is batting .310. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-43 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 38 extra base hits and has 63 RBIs. Omar Narvaez is 9-for-31 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 2-8, .199 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand), Jonathan Lucroy: 7-day IL (concussion/nose).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).