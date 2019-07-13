GCL Phillies West beats GCL Blue Jays 6-5

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jose Rivera scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the GCL Phillies West to a 6-5 win over the GCL Blue Jays on Saturday.

Rivera scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Tanner Kirwer hit an RBI double, driving in Yhon Perez in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. The GCL Phillies West came back to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning when Edgar Made scored on an error and Andrick Nava scored on a wild pitch.

GCL Blue Jays regained the lead 5-2 after it scored four runs in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Javier D'Orazio and an RBI single by Jhon Solarte.

GCL Phillies West tied the game 5-5 in the seventh when Nava hit an RBI double, driving in Made.

Fernando Lozano (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eliezer Bello (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.