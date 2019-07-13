Valencia leads GCL Tigers West to 11-1 win over GCL Phillies East

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Eduardo Valencia had three hits and two RBI as the GCL Tigers West beat the GCL Phillies East 11-1 on Saturday.

GCL Tigers West had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in both the first and fifth innings.

In the first, Jeremiah Burks hit an RBI double and Jared Mang hit an RBI single, while Mang hit a two-run single in the fifth.

GCL Tigers West starter Keider Montero (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Hunter Milam (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing four runs and four hits while only recording two outs.