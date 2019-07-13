Decker’s homer leads Lowell to 5-3 win over Auburn

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Nick Decker hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 5-3 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Saturday.

The home run by Decker capped a five-run inning and gave the Spinners a 5-1 lead after Elih Marrero hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the fourth, Auburn cut into the lead on a solo home run by Caldioli Sanfler and an RBI double by J.T. Arruda.

Lowell right-hander Yusniel Padron-Artilles (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Rafael Gomez (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.

For the Doubledays, Sanfler homered and singled twice.